LEWISTON — Community Concepts has promoted Sadie Reinhard to the director of finance.

Reinhard has been in the finance department since 2015 and most recently was the associate director of finance. She has experience in financial reporting, forecasting, cost models, analyzing budgets and process improvement.

She has a bachelor’s degree in finance from Thomas College where she was also inducted into the Alpha Chi National Honor Society and earned the Thomas Scholar Award. Reinhard also holds certificates in the Office of Management and Budget’s Uniform Guidance trainings and other not-for-profit finance courses.

