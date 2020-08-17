L-A Community Little Theatre board members receive a check from Emerson Chevrolet Buick of Auburn toward the purchase of personal protective equipment.From left are theatre board members President John Blanchette, Roger Philippon and Chip Morrison, Executive Director Eileen Messina, Emerson President John Emerson and board member Brandon Chaloux.

Acquiring all recommended PPEs is one of many steps that CLT is taking to prepare for an eventual reopening. A member of the CLT Mask Society of major donors, Emerson Chevrolet Buick is one of a growing number of Lewiston-Auburn businesses and individuals who are providing critical support to CLT while the theatre is shut down and unable to generate show revenue.

 

 

