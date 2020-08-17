Acquiring all recommended PPEs is one of many steps that CLT is taking to prepare for an eventual reopening. A member of the CLT Mask Society of major donors, Emerson Chevrolet Buick is one of a growing number of Lewiston-Auburn businesses and individuals who are providing critical support to CLT while the theatre is shut down and unable to generate show revenue.
