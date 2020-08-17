• Brooke N. Freeman, 26, Farmington, violation condition of release, Aug. 15 in Farmington, $100 bail, Farmington Police Department.
• Robert O. Boulette, 54, Farmington, operating under the influence, Aug. 15 in Farmington, $150 bail, Farmington Police Department.
• Michael A. Hayden, 39, Skowhegan, Aug. 15 in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.
• Hanna M. Tranten, 28, Kingfield, operating under the influence, Aug. 16 in Franklin County, Maine State Police.
