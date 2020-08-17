FARMINGTON — Franklin Savings Bank has promoted Heidi Lee to mortgage underwriting officer.

Lee has been an integral part of the back-office residential lending team, balancing her time between loan processing and assisting existing underwriters. Lee has demonstrated commitment to learning the underwriting function, supporting the lending team in various roles. These factors as well as the steady growth in mortgage volume, warrant for another underwriter in the department.

Lee joined the bank in 2006. She holds a business certificate from Central Maine Community College and has completed numerous classes and trainings pertinent to her position. She lives in Jay with her husband, Justin, and their daughter.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: