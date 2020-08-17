BRIDGTON — Sandra Lee Kimball is a new exhibiting artist at Gallery 302.

Kimball has been a creator and artist as far back as she can remember. When she was 5, her dad gave her a jack knife of her own after she kept asking to use his to carve wood and plaster of Paris. That gift opened up a new world of possibilities, from two-dimensional to three-dimensional. Creating an image she saw in her mind and putting it on paper has always seemed second nature to her.

This gift has brought her in contact with many other creative people and the results have been exciting and rewarding. She worked as a commercial photographer for 30 years and loves the freedom of the immediate link from her eyes to the photo. After a fun and successful career as a photographer, she needed a new challenge and outlet for her creative mind. Painting and drawing opened up a new world of creativity that feels much more personal and connected.

Gallery 302, 112 Main St., is open for business and is observing the Maine CDC guidelines. Masks are required. For more information, call 207-647-2787, see gallery302.com or visit the gallery’s Facebook page.

