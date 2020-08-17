NEW VINEYARD — A Kingfield man was issued a summons Sunday night after the car he was driving left Route 27 and traveled in a ditch for 100 to 150 yards before breaking a utility pole and bringing wires down, Chief Deputy Steven Lowell of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The driver of the 2009 Subaru, Curtis Weese, 36, and his daughter, Eevie, about 21 months old, were not injured, Lowell said. The child was in a child safety seat.

Deputy Austin Couture, New Vineyard Fire Department and NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel responded to the accident reported at about 7:32 p.m.

Couture gave Weese a summons on a charge of violation of failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle, Lowell said.

It is the second accident this year that Weese has been involved in since late January. The car he was driving then hit ice on Route 27 in Kingfield and collided head-on with another vehicle, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. previously said.

