YARMOUTH — Bilodeau Insurance Agency Inc. of Lewiston and Brunswick has been named Diamond Achiever for the state of Maine by Patriot Insurance. The award is presented to the state agency that attained the highest overall percentage rating in profitability, growth and policy retention during the past year.

The results achieved by the team at the Bilodeau Insurance Agency in 2019 have helped the agency become one of the most successful of Patriot Insurance’s more than 356 independent agencies.

Patriot Insurance, headquartered in Yarmouth, has been providing coverage in New England for over 50 years.

