U.S. Senate candidate Sara Gideon talks with local business leaders and government officials Monday morning during a discussion on state and local government funding at the Norway Brewing Company on Main Street. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
U.S. Senate candidate Sara Gideon, left, listens to Norway Selectman Sarah Carter during Monday morning’s roundtable discussion on state and local government funding at the Norway Brewing Company on Main Street. Brewery co-owner Brenda Melhus listens at right. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
U.S. Senate candidate Sara Gideon, center, listens to Norway Selectman Sarah Carter, middle right, during Monday morning’s roundtable discussion on state and local government funding at the Norway Brewing Company on Main Street. To Gideon’s left, from back to front, are brewery co-owner Brenda Melhus, Carter, and Norway Town Manager Dennis Lajoie, right. At left are Greenwood Selectman Amy Chapman, foreground, and state Senate candidate Katey Branch, a local business owner. Also attending but not pictured was Melhus’ son, Charles, brewery co-owner. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
U.S. Senate candidate Sara Gideon talks local business leaders and government officials Monday morning during a roundtable discussion on state and local government funding at the Norway Brewing Company on Main Street. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo