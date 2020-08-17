Monday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Richmond
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, Final Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
NESN — Boston at New York Yankees
9 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego at Texas
NBA BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Utah vs. Denver, Game 1, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
4 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn vs. Toronto, Game 1, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia vs. Boston, Game 1, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Dallas vs. LA Clippers, Game 1, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.
NBCSN — Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, Stanley Cup Playoffs
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Colorado vs. Arizona, Stanley Cup Playoffs
8 p.m.
NBCSN, NESN — Boston vs. Carolina, Stanley Cup Playoffs
10:30 p.m.
NBCSN — St. Louis vs. Vancouver, Stanley Cup Playoffs
Early Tuesday
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN — TBA
