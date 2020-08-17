Monday

(All times Eastern)

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Richmond

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, Final Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

NESN — Boston at New York Yankees

9 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego at Texas

NBA BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Utah vs. Denver, Game 1, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

4 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn vs. Toronto, Game 1, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia vs. Boston, Game 1, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Dallas vs. LA Clippers, Game 1, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, Stanley Cup Playoffs

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Colorado vs. Arizona, Stanley Cup Playoffs

8 p.m.

NBCSN, NESN — Boston vs. Carolina, Stanley Cup Playoffs

10:30 p.m.

NBCSN — St. Louis vs. Vancouver, Stanley Cup Playoffs

Early Tuesday

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

