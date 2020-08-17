John Grandmaison adjusts his mask as he walks across Lisbon Street in Lewiston Friday morning. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Chester Connell trims the grass at the Pleasant Pond Cemetery in Sumner on Wednesday. Connell says the grass gets a good trim before Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Kristi McCarthy, a teacher at the Walton School waves to traffic on Court Street in Auburn on Wednesday evening while she participates in a stand-in to advocate for a return to school plan that takes a more cautious approach to COVID-19 prevention. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Teachers and staff participate in a stand-in outside of Auburn City Hall on Wednesday. The group was calling for a greater emphasis on safety in the return to school protocols. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
The Rev. Seamus Griesbach, the chaplain at St Dominic Academy in Auburn, manages the grill with help from Tyler Randall, left, and Emma Randall on Sunday afternoon. Mary Randall, their mother, stands at the ready. The crew was part of the St Francis Garden team, making grilled garden vegetables and Caprese salad with fresh basil and tomatoes from the garden and mozzarella made by St. Dominic students. The garden represents a working, growing, and succeeding environment, an extension of the values the academy teaches. The project has been a service and learning initiative carried out by students, staff, parents, alumni, and others connected to St. Dom’s in order to share the joy and produce of vegetable gardening with the school family and the larger community. “So many people donated seeds, plants, materials and the free time to this project,” said Fr. Griesbach. “It is greatly appreciated.” The hard work has turned an untended dirt patch into a flourishing garden in just a few months. The idea of teaching the students the beauty of planting and gardening sprung from the distance learning that began in early March as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Some days we struggled to find ways to connect with students and teachers,” said Fr. Griesbach. “Working on the garden seemed like a safe way to do that. It’s great to see everyone contribute to the effort!” Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Sabattus Police Officer Chris Miller hauls a load of wood to the woodshed Wednesday morning at the home of Karl and Tammy Dostie in Sabattus, with some moral support from his daughter, River. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Kelly Beth Lavertu carries a basket of beach supplies as her daughters, Annabelle, with the pink flamingo blowup, and Aspen, carrying a chair behind her, head out after a day at the Turner Town Beach on Bear Pond Tuesday. The beach is only open to town residents and according to Lexie Benson, one of three beach monitors, no masks are required and there is no limit to the number of people allowed at the beach. “As long as they have a pass we are allowed to let them in. If someone is uncomfortable with how many people are here they don’t have to stay. So far everyone has been staying with their groups and practicing social distancing, and there have been no issues as far as I know,” said Benson. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Malia Smith rides her bike down a path Tuesday afternoon in a field across from her grandparents’ dairy farm on Harlow Hill Road in Turner. Her brother, Sage, rolls his bike along in frustration after the chain fell off. They were heading back across the street where their grandfather would teach them how to put it back on, for the fourth time. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo