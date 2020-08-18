HEBRON — Lewis Williams, spokesman for the Hebron Water Company, recently briefed the town’s historical society on the history of the company.

Until the 1890s the Hebron Village and Hebron Academy had to rely on dug wells to provide water requirements, which were continually increasing. A nearby pond in South Paris appeared to have the potential of providing a more reliable source, as its outlet drained water out of Paris toward the Hebron area. With the Hall Pond source about 300 feet higher than Hebron a gravity feed system was envisioned.

After coordinating with the town of Paris and getting legislative approval, a cast iron pipeline was constructed that provided a more than adequate supply for the village. A chlorine injection system was installed for sanitation purposes.

In 1904 the Western Maine Tuberculosis Sanitorium was under construction on top of Greenwood Mountain. Initially the hospital relied on local springs for its water. Hall Pond soon became a more attractive source as its water level was nearly 100 feet higher than the sanitorium’s elevation. Approval for connecting a pipeline from the village system was obtained and the sanitorium complex used the water source for all its needs until its closing in 1959.

Williams concluded by saying a major upgrade to the pipeline system involving replacement with superior tubing from the Hall Pond source has been recently completed.