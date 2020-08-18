LEWISTON — The City Council voted to accept a second round of grant funding aimed at public education and awareness surrounding COVID-19.

Finance Director Heather Hunter, who has handled both grant applications for the city, said Tuesday that the funds will go toward more community outreach, personal protective equipment for public buildings, and a designated community liaison for local businesses.

The Keep Maine Healthy program was created in June with state portion of the federal coronavirus relief bill to support local COVID-19 public health, education, and prevention efforts.

The city received roughly $400,000 in its first round of funding, and applied for the same amount again during the second round of applications, but was awarded $212,160.

Ever since numbers began to show a widening racial disparity in coronavirus cases in Maine, Lewiston has been attempting to increase its awareness efforts and collaboration with the immigrant and new Mainer community.

According to the city’s application for its second round of funds, the city “clearly underestimated the amount of public outreach needed to educate our New Mainer population.”

The memo states feedback from new Mainer organizations indicated that education efforts should be “culturally specific,” and provided face to face (while socially distancing) due to translation.

“The city has noted about 18 organizations to provide outreach and education to our diverse community,” the memo states. “The proposed new funding would significantly expand currently funded outreach endeavors.”

According to Hunter, the funding will also go toward purchasing touchless bathroom fixtures at the Auburn-Lewiston Municipal Airport and staff time for a designated liaison with the business community.

Hunter said the staff member would be the local contact for educating local businesses on best practices and following up on public complaints.

Now that City Hall and other public buildings have reopened, funding will also help the city make physical changes to the buildings and provide signs, disinfection and personal protective equipment.

“As more people venture out, the need for supplies grows,” the memo states.

Hunter’s memo said that while the city will address all three grant categories, “emphasis will be placed on ensuring city facilities are operating safely and with appropriate social distancing and public education activities addressed to the entire community but with a focus on its hard-hit elements.”

It’s unclear how much funding remains from the first grant award. A request for the figure was not immediately available Tuesday night.

NEW TRAILS

Also on Tuesday, the council gave a nod of approval for staff to pursue a grant that would fund a large expansion of the city’s Garcelon Bog trail system.

The project, dubbed the “Garcelon Bog Neighborhood Connection Trail,” would link two existing trails and add improvements within the area, expanding access and recreation area.

According to a city memo, the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands announced a Recreational Trails Program Grant program available to qualifying projects, with a grant application deadline of Sept. 25.

The city maintains two trails within the Garcelon Bog. One is between Marguerette Street and Warren Avenue. Another is a boardwalk starting at Russell Street, near Bushy Circle, and ending in an open wooded area.

City staff said the proposed connection trail and other improvements would link these two trails, providing recreational opportunities for five neighborhoods and could serve local schools and municipal recreational programs.

The grant pays 80% of the cost, which require a 20% local match.

A site map of the proposal shows a connector to the existing boardwalk, an improved pedestrian bridge, and overlook.

