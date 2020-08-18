On June 16, the Republican members of the Maine Legislature stood on the capital steps demanding that the Legislature be called back into session.
But then in July and again in August, when the Maine Legislature’s leadership invited all the members to return to Augusta, most Republicans didn’t even have the decency to reply with a yes or no vote.
Sen. Russell Black and Reps. Randy Hall and Thomas Skolfield should be ashamed of their refusal to do the job they were elected to do.
If the reason they’re refusing to come back into a session that they had earlier called for is that they’re mad about Gov. Mills’ handling of the pandemic, they’re making themselves opponents of one of the most successful state responses to COVID-19 in the country. And that, like it or not, ties them even more closely to Trump and his failures.
Let’s elect more Democrats in November.
Lisa Lisius, Farmington
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Sports
Sports on TV: Tuesday, August 18, 2020
-
Arts & Entertainment
New movies, and safety protocols, are coming to a Maine theater near you
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Willard “Bud” Lapham
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Richard G. Champagne
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Wallace F. Doucette Sr.