On June 16, the Republican members of the Maine Legislature stood on the capital steps demanding that the Legislature be called back into session.

But then in July and again in August, when the Maine Legislature’s leadership invited all the members to return to Augusta, most Republicans didn’t even have the decency to reply with a yes or no vote.

Sen. Russell Black and Reps. Randy Hall and Thomas Skolfield should be ashamed of their refusal to do the job they were elected to do.

If the reason they’re refusing to come back into a session that they had earlier called for is that they’re mad about Gov. Mills’ handling of the pandemic, they’re making themselves opponents of one of the most successful state responses to COVID-19 in the country. And that, like it or not, ties them even more closely to Trump and his failures.

Let’s elect more Democrats in November.

Lisa Lisius, Farmington

