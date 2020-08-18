LOVELL — Lovell author Elizabeth Atkinson’s book, “Fly Back, Agnes,” has won the 2020 International Book Award for Children’s Fiction at the American Book Fest.

Jeffrey Keen, president and CEO of American Book Fest, said this year’s contest yielded over 2,000 entries from authors and publishers around the world, which were then narrowed down to the final results.

Keen added, “IBA’s success begins with the enthusiastic participation of authors and publishers and continues with our distinguished panel of industry judges who bring to the table their extensive editorial, PR, marketing and design expertise.” More information about the 11th annual International Book Awards can be found at www.InternationalBookAwards.com.

“Fly Back, Agnes” is Atkinson’s fifth middle grade book. Atkinson, best known for her tween novel, “I, Emma Freke,” has won two Gold Moonbeam Awards, the Sunshine State Young Reader Award, the Ado-Lisant Prize in Belgium, and has been featured in Scholastic Book Flyers.

Written for children ages 10 to 14, “Fly Back, Agnes” can be purchased online or through a local bookstore. To learn more about Atkinson’s books, visit www.elizabethatkinson.com.

