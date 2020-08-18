FARMINGTON — Olivia Schanck is the 2020 awardee of the David Prince Memorial Scholarship awarded by the Friends of Wilson Lake (FOWL). The late Dr. Prince was a Wilton dentist who was especially interested in the ecology of Wilson Lake and who was a founding member of FOWL.

Criteria for the award include being a graduate of Mt. Blue High School with the intention of pursuing higher education and a history of academic success, community service and extracurricular/work activity. Special consideration is given to those who have demonstrated interest in environmental sciences, biology or education. The winner receives a $600 scholarship, a personal plaque and their name inscribed on a plaque displayed at Mt. Blue High School, which lists all of the winners since the program began in 2004.

Schanck served as president of her senior class and as president of the National Honor Society. She served as an inspector in FOWL’s Courtesy Boat Inspection program, which guards against invasive plants entering the lake. She has served in that role for three years.

In her application essay, Schanck expressed her ambition to work for the preservation of Wilson Lake. She stated, “This lake, the heart of our town, brings our community together. I am so proud of the work I accomplish through FOWL.” During the award ceremony, Nancy Prince, member of the selection committee, said, “And Olivia, we are proud of you!”

The award normally would have been given during the annual spring awards evening at Mt. Blue High School, but was canceled this year because of the pandemic. FOWL normally would have awarded her plaque at the July annual meeting, which was also canceled. The award was made instead at the Wilson Lake boat launch on Aug. 9. Schanck will attend the University of Maine in the fall.

For more information on FOWL, visit http://www.friendsofwilsonlake.org.

« Previous

Next »