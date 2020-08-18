Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Brian Woodbury, 39, of Auburn, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 5:35 p.m. Tuesday at 49 Frost Hill Ave. in Lisbon.

Auburn

• Kristian Dobson, 33, of Auburn, on a charge of violating conditions of release, Tuesday at 567 Minot Ave.

Lewiston

• Ryan Caron, 36, of Lewiston, on charges of violation of bail conditions and failure to appear, Tuesday on Russell Street.

• Dylon Wing, 20, of Lewiston, on charges of violating conditions of release, operating without a license, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, Tuesday at 115 College St.

• Mustaf Abdille, 33, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, Tuesday at Pine and Lisbon streets.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Scott B. Pacios, 42, of Auburn struck a vehicle driven by Abigail L. McAllister, 20, of Livermore Falls at 11:14 a.m. Monday at Parker and Winter streets. The 2002 Cadillac driven by Pacios and owned by Scott G. Harriman of Auburn received minor damage and the 2015 Chevrolet driven by McAllister and owned by Sean P. Gilks of Livermore Falls received functional damage.

• Martin J. Ford, 27, of Lewiston was driving south at 12:05 p.m. Monday on Center Street when he accelerated and his engine caught fire. Ford got out before his vehicle was engulfed in flames. The 1977 Chevrolet owned by Laurie A. Ford of Lewiston was towed.

