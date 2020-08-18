Tuesday

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Kiwoom at NC

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

MLBN — Colorado at Houston

4 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at LA Angels

7 p.m.

ESPN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees

7:30 p.m.

NESN — Philadelphia at Boston

8 p.m.

FS1 — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

NBA BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 1, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

4 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami vs. Indiana, Game 1, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 1, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Portland vs. LA Lakers, Game 1, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Calgary vs. Dallas, Game 5, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Washington vs. NY Islanders, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

10:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Chicago vs. Vegas, Game 5, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: York9 FC vs. Pacific FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

9 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: RB Leipzig vs. Paris Saint Germain, Semifinal, Estádio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal (taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Indiana vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Las Vegas vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Wednesday

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Kiwoom at NC

