Tuesday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Kiwoom at NC
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
MLBN — Colorado at Houston
4 p.m.
ESPN — San Francisco at LA Angels
7 p.m.
ESPN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees
7:30 p.m.
NESN — Philadelphia at Boston
8 p.m.
FS1 — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
NBA BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 1, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
4 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami vs. Indiana, Game 1, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 1, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Portland vs. LA Lakers, Game 1, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Calgary vs. Dallas, Game 5, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Washington vs. NY Islanders, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
10:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Chicago vs. Vegas, Game 5, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: York9 FC vs. Pacific FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
9 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: RB Leipzig vs. Paris Saint Germain, Semifinal, Estádio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal (taped)
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Indiana vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Las Vegas vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Wednesday

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Kiwoom at NC

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
sports on tv
Related Stories
Latest Articles