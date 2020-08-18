CAMDEN — Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Shanna Cox will deliver an online presentation on the Lewiston Auburn Community at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, through the Camden Public Library. The program is part of the library’s Maine “Staycation” travel series. The program will be hosted on the Zoom platform. Email [email protected] to request a Zoom link to attend.

Situated on the Androscoggin River, L/A has a rich history as a mill community and is well known for its deep-rooted French Canadian heritage. The area is also undergoing transformation and a burgeoning renaissance with the influences of new immigrants, new businesses and a growing arts and restaurant scene.

From roller derby to balloon rides to museums and theater, the L/A region boasts an abundance of recreational, cultural and entertainment options. Outdoor experiences abound with sites like the L/A Riverwalk and hiking trails at the Thorncrag Bird Sanctuary. The program will highlight stand-out attractions as well as the hidden gems that make the central Maine community so special.

Cox, along with representatives from the hospitality sector, works diligently to build local prosperity and enhance the quality of life for the residents of this region. The chamber envisions a diverse, vibrant economic and cultural landscape in Central Maine, with Lewiston Auburn as a hub of economic activity, innovation, ideas that influence and actions that lead.

For more information about this and other library programs, visit librarycamden.org.

