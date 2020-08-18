DENMARK — The Denmark Arts Center is going to the Drive-In in September.

The center, with the help of John Tevanian at the Bridgton Twin Drive-In, has set up a series of live concerts that are COVID-19-safe to create a relaxing and pleasurable music experience, including infectious roots-based pop, to a blend of contemporary, traditional and original folk acoustic, from touches of blues, R&B, rock and southern boogie to straight up country.

For a month of Sundays at the Bridgton Twin Drive-In, beginning at 1 p.m. Sept. 6, DAC’s September music series will present The Oshima Brothers; Sept. 13, Susie Burke & Dave Surette; Sept. 20, Bruce Marshall & the Shuffle; and Sept. 27, Peter Allen & Hurricane Mountain.

Gathering people during a pandemic is tricky and requires thoughtful measures. These events are not business as usual. A description outlines what the experience will be like at the concert and accompanies each band listing on the website.

The center has spent the past couple of months reaching out to other businesses and nonprofits who were scheduling similar events. Scott Hayward, Tupelo Music Hall founder, early on set-up live music in a drive-in setting. Hayward was helpful and discussed the challenges he faced when first starting. The Strand Theater, a nonprofit in Rockland, partnered with Owls Head Transportation Museum to provide movies for their community in a COVID-19-safe fashion.

Denmark Arts Center has used examples “in the field” and has created a series hopefully many can enjoy. The goal for each of these events is to get art into the community, employ musicians and provide a bit of relief for a weary mind.

The gate opens at noon and the concerts will start at 1 p.m. Tickets are $50 a vehicle (maximum five persons) and reservations are required. To purchase tickets or find more information, visit www.DenmarkArts.org/event. The Bridgton Twin Drive-In is at 383 Portland Road.

DAC is at 50 West Main St., Denmark. For more information, visit http://www.denmarkarts.org.

