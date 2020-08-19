I am not a medical expert, and alternative treatments are not a complete substitute for medical advice. I am simply a food writer with an avid curiosity and a penchant for researching anything to do with food.

As promised, I’m sharing this week some uses for essential oils. I’m becoming alarmed at the variety of applications I’m seeing advertised each week as the latest marketing ploy. So I’ll repeat it, please be careful with essential oils and any product containing essential oils. Understand that like any food-related product; they can have adverse effects when misused or over-used. Use extra caution around children and pets, whether used in food or the air, including in sprays like diffusers or Lysol-type products.

Now, let’s go with two of my primary uses.

Lemon – Use food-grade always and add to bread and cakes to kick them up a notch! There are claims that lemon acts as a toxin eliminator, weight-loss assist, anti-inflammatory, and help with heartburn and respiratory issues. I file all of these suggestions under “could be true” – each of us is different in our make-up. What I know for sure is the smell of lemon oil increases my energy, and adding it to warm water in a non-plastic beverage container is a pick-me-up, afternoon beverage. Unlike lemon juice, the oil contains D-limonene, which is an excellent anti-oxidant!

Peppermint – I’ve seen suggestions to use this on masks. More is NOT better! A drop or two of quality oil is enough. Also, breathing it too long has caused respiratory issues. Use a food-grade version in baking or a couple of drops in warm water for an upset tummy. If you’re taking medications, check, before using, for possible interactions. It’s more potent than other oils and may cause a skin rash, so use it in a carrier such as almond oil or jojoba when using on the skin – rub a little on your temple to relieve a headache. It’s antibacterial, antiviral, anti-inflammatory, insecticidal, and a carminative. For uses, the list is nearly endless.

I hope you are inspired to look into the world of essential oils!

