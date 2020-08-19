Looking for something to give the kids for breakfast? Something that is hearty and fills the bill for nutritious and delicious? Well, I found it and all the “cooking” will be done while you are sleeping! Notice I put parenthesis on the word, “cooking” and that is because the refrigerator will do the job for you. This is a wholesome breakfast that you can serve cold or heat in the microwave to warm tummies during the upcoming colder months. Bon Appetit!

Banana Bread Overnight Oats

Ingredients:

1 cup old fashioned rolled oats

1 ½ cups of milk

2 very ripe bananas, mashed

¼ cup plain Greek yogurt

2 Tablespoons toasted unsweetened coconut flakes

2 Tablespoons honey

1 Tablespoon Chia seeds(optional)

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon sea salt

Prepare:

1. In a medium size bowl, combine all ingredients.

2. Stir thoroughly and divide mixture in 2 bowls or glass jars.

3. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

4. Heat mixture in microwave and top with fresh banana slices. Drizzle with honey and serve. Your children will go off to school ready to start their busy day. Adults will like this too!

