PORTLAND — The Maine Community Foundation directors have approved a $15,000 grant to the Diocese of Portland’s Office of Hispanic Ministry to help in its work in supporting people and communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funded largely by the annual Catholic Appeal, the Office of Hispanic Ministry assists the Hispanic community living and working in Maine by offering sacramental preparation, including marriage and baptismal preparation; faith formation for adults and children; education on social service support in the state; and help to individuals and families in becoming more involved in parish life. Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Parish is the home for Hispanic Ministry for the Greater Portland area. The parish’s food pantry distributes close to 3,000 pounds of food each week.

Those who know someone who might benefit from the services of the Office of Hispanic Ministry should contact Sister Patricia Pora, RSM, director of the Office of Hispanic Ministry, at 207-615-2522; Fr. Michael Sevigny, OFM Cap., at 207-777-1200; or José Pérez Lopéz at 207-653-5609; or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MaineHispanicCatholics.

« Previous