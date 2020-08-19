At the Poland town meeting, Aug. 25, the voters will be asked to vote on Article 11, to approve the purchase of the Laliberte Lot (Map 15, Lot 1-6), located westerly of Route 26 and southerly of Tripp Lake Road.

That 2.25 acre lot is needed by the town to complete the ownership of The Heart of Poland Conservation Area, which the town has put together through several years to provide hiking trails and protect forest lands. Several hiking trails are maintained by the Poland Recreation Commission and Trail Committee. By acquiring the Laliberte lot, the town will have complete control of the principal access to that 100-acre property.

The town has a contract with the owners to purchase that property and the money has been raised by donations and conservation commission funds. All that is needed is approval by the voters to approve the purchase of the property.

A vote to purchase that valuable property would ensure that this valuable resource is protected by the town of Poland forever.

Fred Huntress Jr., Poland Spring

