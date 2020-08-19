LEWISTON — Kora Shriners are bringing world-class barbecue to Lewiston on Saturday, Aug. 22. Starting at 11 a.m., the public can take home some of the best barbecue that will be offered in Maine in 2020. Prepared by regular participants in the Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS), 140 prepackaged meals will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“COVID-19 has caused Kora Shiners to cancel several fundraising events, most notably the 67th Kora Shrine Circus,” said Sonny Jutras, 2020 potentate. “This is a fundraiser to support the general expenses of Kora, most especially our wonderful building in downtown Lewiston.”

“The unfortunate cancellation of our Kora’s annual Ride-In and State of Maine BBQ Championship this weekend allowed us to get one of the normal competitors to serve as our BBQ master for this fundraiser,” said Brent Tanguay, chief rabban and chairman of the annual Kora Kare for Kids: Ride-In and BBQ Competition. “If you like first-class BBQ, you won’t find any better in Maine than you will at this event!”

Fans of Kora’s multiple parade units will be able to see some of their favorites during the event. “We have heard from so many Kora supporters that they have missed seeing their favorite parade units this summer. We understand. Our members have greatly missed seeing the smiling faces of children of all ages during the parades. As you pick up your great BBQ meal on Saturday, your favorites will be on the sidelines,” said Jutras.

For the safety of all, this is strictly a drive-through event. Anyone interested in purchasing a meal will need to enter the back parking lot of Kora from Blake Street heading toward Main Street. Meals will be available starting at 11 a.m. Saturday and will continue until the meals run out or 3 p.m. Each meal will include chicken leg and chopped pork, cornbread, beans and coleslaw. The recommended donation is $10 a meal.

Lewiston is host to the Kora Shrine Center, which serves the 1,600 Kora nobles from all over Southern and Westerly Maine. For more information on the shrine, visit korashriners.org.

« Previous

Next »