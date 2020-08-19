Maine should not allow Wolfden Resources to open metal mining at Pickett Mountain near Patten. Doing so would destroy a lot of Maine’s beautiful scenery with all the acid and commercial pollution. Mining would destroy lots of trees and possibly poison groundwater resources for many miles around.

I remember that a law was passed, years ago, to disallow mining in Maine. Who is changing the law? Maine already had one bad episode of what mining could do, years ago. I wouldn’t want that to ever happen again.

The owner of that area has no right to rezone it, just to destroy those beautiful mountains.

The people of Maine, through the Environmental Protection Agency, should protect Maine’s mountains and stop the mining. Leave the land and mountains for the people to enjoy. Plus, the animals have to live in those places in order to survive.

Mary Ann Michaud, Lewiston

