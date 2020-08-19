LEWISTON – Jeannette A. St. Pierre, 101, of Lewiston, died peacefully on Aug. 11, 2020. She was not old, but rather was young for a very long time.

Jeannette was born July 5, 1919 in Augusta, to Ernest and Judith Pomerleau. She attended Augusta schools and married Al “Gil” St. Pierre in Auburn in 1936.

She lived in Maine all her life residing in Augusta, Auburn, Lisbon, and Lewiston, living independently until she was 98. She worked at various shoe factories as a fancy stitcher until retiring at the age of 75. After retiring, she enjoyed numerous bus tours, playing cards and Bingo, volunteered at senior functions, and was a member of several clubs including Lewiston Senior Citizens, and the Jacques Cartier Snowshoe Club. She always loved being where the action was.

Jeannette is survived by her son, Albert St. Pierre and wife Pauline of Mobile, Ala.; granddaughters, Debra St. Pierre of Mobile, Ala. and Bree St. Pierre and husband Bill of Greene; great-grandchildren, William St. Pierre of Semmes, Ala., Deanna Franklin of Chicago, and Matt Berkland of Commerce, Ga.; six great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; her son, Gilbert; brothers, George and Richard Pomerleau, her sister, Phyllis Rakestraw, and grandson, Steve (St. Pierre) Lewis.

The family extends their gratitude to Jeannette’s granddaughter, Bree, her niece, Arlene, and the healthcare team from The Woodlands Memory Care of Lewiston and Beacon Hospice for their support and assistance.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group.

Visitation will be at Fortin Funeral Home, 217 Turner Street in Auburn on Friday, August 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by a service at 12:15 p.m. at the same location. All attendees are asked to please wear a mask!

