AUBURN – Sandra L. Stevens of Brunswick died Aug. 16, 2020 at Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn. She was born in Lewiston on May 8, 1944, the daughter of Paul and Jeannette (Lamarre) Levesque.She attended Auburn schools, graduating in the top 10 of the Edward Little High School, class of 1962. She attended all class reunions, coming back to Maine for them if she was living “away”. She graduated from Westbrook Junior College in 1964 as a dental hygienist. She practiced dental hygiene in numerous states throughout her professional career and returned to Maine to work in that field until her retirement. She took the opportunity to mentor individuals when she could. She enjoyed getting to know the children and grandchildren of her many patients, so many of whom became lifelong friends. Sandra cherished her friendships and faithfully “kept in touch.”Sandra was a reader of history; she loved dancing, traveling, antiquing, meeting friends for shopping and dining out (at Graziano’s, if possible). She also enjoyed spending time at her cottage in South Harpswell, bean hole bean suppers, and going to the Marina for those wonderful blueberry muffins. Sandra could fillet a fish like a pro. She loved cooking fresh lobsters and crabs for guests, and she loved the Maine outdoors. Fashion and dressing stylishly were natural to her. She will be missed by so many friends.She was predeceased by her parents; and her daughter, Brooke Stevens.Many thanks to the staff and doctors at the Mid-Coast Hospital in Brunswick and the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn. Special thanks to long-time friend, Carol Fortier and her family for the loving care they extended to Sandra in the last months of her illness.Condolences and fond memories of Sandra may be shared at http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.comDue to the Coronavirus, there are no services scheduled currently. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston, 784-4584. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory ofSandra L. Stevens toSmile Train633 Third Avenue, 9th Flr. New York, NY 10017

« Previous