• Matthew P. Haines, 28, of 54 South St., Rollinsford, New Hampshire, on a charge of fugitive from justice, 5:07 a.m. Wednesday on Erchles Street, Rumford, by Rumford Police Department.

• Richard J. Johnston, 27, of 186 Curtis Hill Road, Woodstock, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on Alpine Street in Norway by Norway Police Department.

• Taylor M. McQueen, 24, of 706 Bakerstown Road, Poland, on a charge of failure to appear after bailed, 11:29 p.m. Monday on Alpine Street in Norway by Norway Police Department.

• Brian J. Piawlock, 32, of 502 East Bethel Road, Bethel, on a probation violation, 1:49 p.m. Tuesday in Paris by Office of Probation and Parole.

