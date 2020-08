Charges

Lewiston

• Amber Bloss, 34, listed as transient, on charges of criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest, 9 p.m. Tuesday at 26 Walnut St.

• Javis Walls, 56, listed as transient, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 1 a.m. Wednesday on Main Street.

Androscoggin County

• Timothy Bard, 44, of 32 Littlefield Road, Lisbon, arrested by Lisbon police on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 6:53 p.m. Tuesday at that address.

Accidents

Lewiston

• A pickup truck driven by Justin Seger, 30, of Poland, struck a guardrail at 1:37 a.m. Tuesday on Lisbon Street, near Dyer Road. His 2005 Nissan was towed.

