Wednesday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust Charity Challenge, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops’ Big Cedar Lodge, First Round, Buffalo Ridge Springs Course, Hollister, Mo.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Kiwoom at NC
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
NESN — Philadelphia at Boston
MLBN — Toronto at Baltimore
7 p.m.
ESPN — Washington at Atlanta
10 p.m.
ESPN — LA Angels at San Francisco
NBA BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m.
NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn vs. Toronto, Game 2
4 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Utah vs. Denver, Game 2
6:30 p.m.
TNT, NBCSB — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia vs. Boston, Game 2
9 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Dallas vs. LA Clippers, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
12 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5
4 p.m.
NBCSN, NESN — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina vs. Boston, Game 5
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 5 (joined in progress)
NHLN — Western Conference First Round: Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 5
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, Game 5
10:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, Game 5
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers FC vs. Forge FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
9 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Olympique Lyonnais vs. Bayern Munich, Semifinal, José Alvalade Stadium, Lisbon, Portugal (taped)
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Atlanta vs. Washington, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Early Thursday
GOLF
5:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — NC at Kia
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Parramatta
