Wednesday

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust Charity Challenge, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops’ Big Cedar Lodge, First Round, Buffalo Ridge Springs Course, Hollister, Mo.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Kiwoom at NC

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

NESN — Philadelphia at Boston

MLBN — Toronto at Baltimore

7 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at Atlanta

10 p.m.

ESPN — LA Angels at San Francisco

NBA BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m.

NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn vs. Toronto, Game 2

4 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Utah vs. Denver, Game 2

6:30 p.m.

TNT, NBCSB — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia vs. Boston, Game 2

9 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Dallas vs. LA Clippers, Game 2

NHL HOCKEY

12 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5

4 p.m.

NBCSN, NESN — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina vs. Boston, Game 5

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 5 (joined in progress)

NHLN — Western Conference First Round: Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 5

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, Game 5

10:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, Game 5

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers FC vs. Forge FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

9 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Olympique Lyonnais vs. Bayern Munich, Semifinal, José Alvalade Stadium, Lisbon, Portugal (taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Atlanta vs. Washington, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Thursday

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — NC at Kia

RUGBY

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Parramatta

