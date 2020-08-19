Wednesday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust Charity Challenge, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops’ Big Cedar Lodge, First Round, Buffalo Ridge Springs Course, Hollister, Mo.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Kiwoom at NC
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
NESN — Philadelphia at Boston
MLBN — Toronto at Baltimore
7 p.m.
ESPN — Washington at Atlanta
10 p.m.
ESPN — LA Angels at San Francisco
NBA BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m.
NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn vs. Toronto, Game 2
4 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Utah vs. Denver, Game 2
6:30 p.m.
TNT, NBCSB — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia vs. Boston, Game 2
9 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Dallas vs. LA Clippers, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
12 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5
4 p.m.
NBCSN, NESN — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina vs. Boston, Game 5
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 5 (joined in progress)
NHLN — Western Conference First Round: Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 5
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, Game 5
10:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, Game 5
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers FC vs. Forge FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
9 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Olympique Lyonnais vs. Bayern Munich, Semifinal, José Alvalade Stadium, Lisbon, Portugal (taped)
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Atlanta vs. Washington, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Thursday

GOLF
5:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — NC at Kia
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Parramatta

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
sports on tv
Related Stories
Latest Articles