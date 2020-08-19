LIVERMORE FALLS — Treat Memorial Library is open for browsing and computer use by appointment only Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Everyone must comply with safety guidelines. Curbside service is available Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Patrons can log into their account, reserve available items and make an appointment for pick up. Call 207-897-3631 for more information.

An all-ages community reading challenge, “Fall Into Books!,” will take place from Sept. 1 to Dec. 1. Every book read enters participants in a drawing for a book prize. There will be picture books, middle grade books, young adult books and adult fiction to give away. Track reading online at treat.beanstack.org or call the library to make an entry in the drawing.

Travel somewhere without going anywhere with the Armchair Traveler Game on Facebook at 1 p.m. every Tuesday. The library provides the continent, date, compass direction and weather. Online Story Time is held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays on Facebook. Every week there will be a story and poetry.

Facebook Saturday will take place at noon Sept. 12 and 26 during Bonkers for Books. Check out what’s new in the catalog and which books readers are loving lately. Fix up some fashion with DIY Style at 4 p.m. Thursdays on Facebook. Make jewelry, accessories and other projects to wear.

For more information, call the library at 207-897-3631. Follow on Facebook for new developments.

