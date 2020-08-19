LIVERMORE FALLS — As we look forward to fall, Treat Memorial library would like to remind our patrons that we are open for browsing and computer use by appointment only Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Everyone must comply with safety guidelines. We also have curbside service Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Log into your account, reserve available items, and we will call you to make an appointment for pick up. You may also call the library to reserve. Please call 897-3631 for more information.

We are happy to announce our all ages community reading challenge, Fall Into Books! Every book you read from September 1st to December 1st enters you in a drawing for a book prize. We have picture books, middle grade books, young adult books, and adult fiction to give away! Track your reading online at treat.beanstack.org or call the library and we will make an entry in the drawing for you.

Travel somewhere without going anywhere with our Armchair Traveler Game on Facebook every Tuesday at 1 p.m. We give you the continent, date, compass direction, and weather. You decide the rest!

Join us on Facebook Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. for Online Story Time. Every week we will share a story and poetry.

Looking for the next great read? Join us on Facebook Saturday, September 12th and Saturday, September 26th at noon for Bonkers for Books. Check out what’s new in our catalog and which books we are loving lately!

Want to try a project that will give your wardrobe a unique twist? Fix up some fashion with DIY Style Thursdays at 4 p.m. on Facebook. Join us to make jewelry, accessories, and other projects you can wear!

Any questions or for more information, please call the Library at 897-3631. Always remember that you are able to log in to your own account and access the 3M Cloud Library through our online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/ While you are there, click on “See what’s hot” for a list of ALL the new items. Follow us on Facebook for any new developments.

