Where is the outrage about what President Trump and his cronies are doing to the U.S. Postal Service? Our democracy is fast becoming a dictatorship and it’s a runaway train wreck. Trump is so afraid of losing the election he must be having his buddy take away mailboxes, sorting machines and laying off staff.

The nation’s men and women of the military have fought long and hard for this democracy and now they can’t even get their medications on time by mail?

It’s all about Trump being so afraid of losing if the public actually gets to vote in this pandemic. But, of course, he and Melania have requested their mail-in ballots.

People need to be outraged, talk to their senators and then vote to protect this democracy that so many people have died for.

Virginia Starbird, Leeds

« Previous

Next »