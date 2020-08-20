ORONO — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, University of Maine Cooperative Extension created a virtual exhibit hall for Maine 4-H members in lieu of traditional exhibits normally shown during fair season.
UMaine Extension 4-H members from across the state have entered over 180 projects to this inaugural Maine State Virtual Fair, ranging from art to building models, animal science, sewing, agriculture and more. Each exhibit represents projects completed and skills gained by 4-H members over the past program year.
The virtual exhibit hall will be open for public viewing through Sept. 15. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kristy Ouellette, 207-581-8202; [email protected]
