To the Editor:

You may have noticed a few lovely hand-painted signs around town asking you to vote for Katey Branch for Maine Senator in District 19. In case you don’t know Katey, I wanted to write a letter in support of her campaign because I think she has the vision and skills to protect and build on our strengths and to find solutions that will help our community thrive into the future.

I have known Katey for almost 30 years as a friend and colleague—a relationship that started when we were both pregnant—Katey with her twin daughters and me with my second daughter. I have watched Katey raise her daughters in South Paris all while engaging with her community on every level—she has made her mark on this part of Maine. She has devoted her life to making lives better through supporting better food systems, through programs for teen empowerment, through music and art, by raising awareness about the need to care for our beautiful Western Maine lakes and forests, and working professionally to improve physical and emotional health through massage, yoga and spiritual practice. She is someone who cares about people and this world we live in and her life has been a witness to her commitment to community engagement. It seems so fitting that she wants to serve our district as State Senator.

If you want someone representing our district who is free of the trappings of partisan politics and self-interest, Katey is that person. She is a solution-finder, a listener, an innovator, and will think and speak independently to serve our district with compassion and with hope for an even better future for the people who live here. Katey communicates and builds trust naturally with people of all walks of life and she gets things done. I urge you to get to know Katey by going to her website (https://branch.mainecandidate.com) or Facebook page (Katey Branch for Maine Senate District 19), contacting her directly, or by attending one of her Virtual Town Halls. You will be glad you did.

Heidi Fillmore

Naples

« Previous

Next »

filed under: