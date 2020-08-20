This white van was involved in a head-on collision Monday night in Norway. The van was heading towards South Paris on Main Street when a smaller car (sitting on the car carrier) drove into the intersection. The collision happened at about 8:45 pm. There was no information available about occupants in either vehicle by press time.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles