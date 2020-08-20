I have been fortunate to work with Rep. Bettyann Sheats on many veterans’ issues. She is not just a veteran herself, she is actively involved with the Maine Military Community Network. She has worked with me on issues including transportation for veterans to the VA for treatment and services and other issues.

She was instrumental in obtaining funding for the only female veteran homeless shelter/transitional housing in the state.

Sheats has worked on expanding veteran treatment courts. She worked directly with the judiciary to make the veterans, as well as the co-occuring, courts more accessible — getting people the services they need to become productive Mainers again, instead of incarcerating them at much greater cost.

Our veterans appreciate a “thank you,” but they need more than our thanks and discounts. They need legislators such as Rep. Sheats.

I support Bettyann Sheats for reelection to the Maine House.

Jerry DeWitt, New Gloucester

« Previous