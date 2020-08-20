Maine reported another death from COVID-19 on Thursday and 20 additional cases. Seventeen more Mainers have recovered from the coronavirus.
Since the pandemic began, the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recorded 4,253 COVID-19 cases, with 128 deaths.
Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, will brief the media at 2 p.m.
The seven-day average number of cases has been rising steadily – from about 15 on Aug. 6 to 24 on Wednesday – but Maine’s cases still remain low compared to other states.
The Maine CDC is still investigating an outbreak associated with a wedding in Millinocket. According to Millinocket Regional Hospital, which conducted testing, 28 people associated with that wedding have tested positive for COVID-19. Those infected were a mix of people who attended and those who had close contact with an attendee. All who tested positive were Maine residents; none were employees of the Big Moose Inn, where the wedding reception took place.
The state is still investigating whether the venue violated any of the state’s guidelines for large gatherings, which are limited to 50 people if held indoors. The CDC has said approximately 65 people attended the wedding.
As daily cases in Maine stay in the 20s, schools are releasing their reopening plans, withmost choosing a hybrid model in which students attend school in-person two days per week and learning remotely on other days. The Maine Principals’ Association is also finalizing plans for a potential shortened fall high school sports season, which could jettison contact sports like football and soccer. A decision by the MPA is expected by Aug. 27.
This story will be updated.
