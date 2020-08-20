LEWISTON — Nominations for the 2020 Amanda Dempsey Award presented by Amgen Oncology will be accepted through August 21st at dempseycenter.org/award.

The award, named in memory of Patrick Dempsey’s mother Amanda Dempsey, is presented to a cancer survivor who has a passion for helping Mainers with cancer. Although Amanda was reserved and humble, she had a warm presence, and was passionate about giving back to her community.

The recipient will be honored throughout Dempsey Challenge weekend, September 26 + 27, which will take place virtually for the 2020 event.

The criteria for nominees are as follows:

• Individual must be a cancer survivor

• Individual must demonstrate a passion for helping and inspiring others diagnosed with cancer

• Individual lives and/or helps others in the state of Maine

Past winners include Priscilla “Pat” Rollins (2019), Barbara Deschenes (2018), Christina Parrish (2017), Brooke Ismail (2016), Dr. James Campbell (2015), Nel Bernard (2014), Hailey Sontag (2013), Kristen Short (2012), Laura Davis (2011), Scott Thomas (2010), and Carlene Sperry and Allen Lariviere (2009).

Nominations may be submitted online at dempseycenter.org/award. For questions, please call Maureen Higgins at the Dempsey Center in Lewiston at 207-800-4365.

Amgen Oncology has been the presenting sponsor of the Amanda Dempsey Award for 12 years. Amgen Oncology is searching for and finding answers to incredibly complex questions that will advance care and improve lives for cancer patients and their families. Amgen’s research drives them to understand the disease in the context of the patient’s life – not just their cancer journey – so they can take control of their lives. To learn more about Amgen, visit Amgen.com or follow on Twitter.

The Dempsey Challenge is a two-day, non-competitive fundraiser that champions the spirit of celebration and culture of paying it forward, traditionally hosted in actor Patrick Dempsey’s hometown of Lewiston, Maine. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event will be held virtually, using world-class fitness platforms Strava and Zwift. Dempsey Challenge participants will be able to log miles as they walk, run or cycle, while raising money to support the work of the Dempsey Center. Every dollar raised by the Challenge benefits the Dempsey Center’s mission to make life better for people managing the impact of cancer. Follow the Dempsey Center at dempseycenter.org, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For the latest news about Dempsey Challenge events, and information on how to register, visit dempseychallenge.org.

