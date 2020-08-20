LEWISTON – David L. Stevens, 79, of Lewiston, passed away on Aug. 17, 2020 at his home. He was born in Lewiston on Nov. 24, 1940 to parents, Wayne and Jeannette (Cote) Stevens.

David enjoyed sailing and playing the saxophone. He was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Marines from 1959 to 1963.

He was predeceased by both parents; and a sister, Dale.

Surviving him are his wife of 33 years, Doris Stevens; his brother, Rick Stevens; son, Mark Stevens, daughter, Tammy Stevens; stepdaughter, Stephanie Noel, stepson, Tony Paine; and four grandchildren.

Services will be held privately at a later date.

