CANTON – Richard F. Beaudoin, 63, of Sabattus, passed away on Aug. 14, 2020 following a short but courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Lewiston, on Sept. 12, 1956 to Fern and Constance Beaudoin.

Rick attended Lewiston schools and proudly served in the U.S. Navy. Rick was an avid pool player and golfer and always enjoyed healthy competition.

Rick is survived by his children, Nicole of Sabattus, Kris of Minot, Jennifer of Monmouth; one brother, Ron of Buckfield; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Rick will be remembered by his loving family, his longtime friend Ann Jagger, his many military friends and his friends at The New Auburn Social Club.

The family would like to thank the Pinnacle Health and Rehab staff for all of their hard work and dedication to Rick in his final days.

On line tributes may be sent to his guest book at http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.com

A private military service will be held at Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of the Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston 784-4584.

In lieu of flowers please send all donations to

Pinnacle Health and Rehab

26 Pleasant St.

Canton, ME 04221

« Previous