Aug. 20, 2010: Federal officials announce the arrests of 47 people – more than half of them known gang members – as part of a regional campaign against gangs. Twenty-four of the suspects were arrested in Maine.

The other arrests occur in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Those arrested include 28 known gang members and others associated with them, such as people who purchased illegal drugs from them, the office said.

The arrests in Maine include 23 in Portland and one in Westbrook. Nineteen were arrested in June through the efforts of a gang task force. The rest occurred during the week leading up to the announcement. The Maine suspects are identified as members of the Asian Boyz and two splinter groups of the Bloods or affiliates.

Joseph Owen is an author, retired newspaper editor and board member of the Kennebec Historical Society. Owen’s book, “This Day in Maine,” can be ordered at islandportpress.com. To get a signed copy use promo code signedbyjoe at checkout. Joe can be contacted at: [email protected]

