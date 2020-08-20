I had the pleasure of seeing and listening to Sen. Susan Collins speak recently at the Lewiston Auburn Metro Chamber of Commerce breakfast, and it’s clear that Collins stands far above Sara Gideon.

Gideon’s campaign is controlled by DC insiders and funded by hedge fund billionaires who don’t have Maine’s best interest at heart. She is a pawn in a political game controlled by Chuck Schumer, who just wants power.

Schumer doesn’t care about Maine. Gideon isn’t even from Maine, she’s from Rhode Island. It’s despicable that she has spent millions of dollars on negative ads that disparage Collins’ reputation. Collins has worked tirelessly to improve life in Maine.

Gideon refused to debate her primary opponents and is ducking debates with Collins. She seems afraid to say how she thinks she can do a better job.

Gideon needs to come out from behind her slick TV ads and answer questions.

Patti Gagne, Lewiston

« Previous

Next »