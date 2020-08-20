Charges

Lewiston

• Jonathan McKinney, 56, of 142 College St., on a warrant charging violating conditions of release, 10:49 a.m. Thursday, at Lewiston District Court.

• David Kenney, 26, of 102 Pierce St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, Thursday afternoon, on Bartlett Street.

Auburn

• Eric Galarneau, 35, of 46 Gagne Lane, Poland, on a probation hold, 2:55 p.m. Thursday, at that address.

Accidents

• Vehicles driven by Hamso Ahmed, 24, of Lewiston, and Paul L. Leask, 52, of Auburn, collided at 1:39 p.m. Sunday at Sabattus and College streets. Damage to both vehicles, the 2013 Chevrolet driven by Ahmed and owned by Fatuma Ahmed, and to the 2019 Nissan, driven by Leask and ownd by Toni Stilkey, of Jefferson, was listed as functional.

