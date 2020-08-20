Ron Bergeron, a solo performer who has been around the Lewiston/Auburn area for many years, will play from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, at Mixers Nightclub & Lounge in Sabattus. You can see him at many local spots and you can also catch him at open mic events supporting other local talent. Stop out and enjoy a great meal and drink and relax outside under the tents. There is no cover charge and plenty of free parking. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.
