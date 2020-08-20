Thursday

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

FISHING

8:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Clair

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Clair

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, First Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom

1 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, First Round, Scarlet Course, Arlington, Ohio

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, First Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.

7:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops’ Big Cedar Lodge, Second Round, Buffalo Ridge Springs Course, Hollister, Mo. (taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — NC at Kia

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Philadelphia at Toronto

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Detroit at Chicago White Sox

6 p.m.

MLBN — NY Mets at Miami OR LA Dodgers at Seattle (7 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FS1 — Milwaukee at Minnesota

7:30 p.m.

NESN — Boston at Baltimore

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at Oakland OR Cincinnati at St. Louis (8 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami vs. Indiana, Game 2, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 2, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

6 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 2, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — 2020 NBA Draft Lottery

9 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Portland vs. LA Lakers, Game 2, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Islanders vs. Washington, Game 5, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

10:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Dallas vs. Calgary, Game 6, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

RUGBY

5:30 a.m

FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Parramatta

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:45 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: FC Edmonton vs. Cavalry FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Chicago vs. New York, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Friday

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom

KBO

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — KT at Hanwha

RUGBY

4 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Penrith

6 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Saint-George at Brisbane

« Previous

Next »

filed under: