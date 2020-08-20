Thursday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
FISHING
8:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Clair
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Clair
GOLF
5:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom
8:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, First Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom
10 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom
1 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, First Round, Scarlet Course, Arlington, Ohio
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, First Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.
7:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops’ Big Cedar Lodge, Second Round, Buffalo Ridge Springs Course, Hollister, Mo. (taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — NC at Kia
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Philadelphia at Toronto
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Detroit at Chicago White Sox
6 p.m.
MLBN — NY Mets at Miami OR LA Dodgers at Seattle (7 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FS1 — Milwaukee at Minnesota
7:30 p.m.
NESN — Boston at Baltimore
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at Oakland OR Cincinnati at St. Louis (8 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami vs. Indiana, Game 2, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 2, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
6 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 2, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — 2020 NBA Draft Lottery
9 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Portland vs. LA Lakers, Game 2, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Islanders vs. Washington, Game 5, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
10:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference First Round: Dallas vs. Calgary, Game 6, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
RUGBY
5:30 a.m
FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Parramatta
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:45 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: FC Edmonton vs. Cavalry FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Chicago vs. New York, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Early Friday
GOLF
5:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom
KBO
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — KT at Hanwha
RUGBY
4 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Penrith
6 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Saint-George at Brisbane
