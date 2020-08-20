AUGUSTA — The University of Maine at Augusta (UMA) Education Program received Maine Board of Education approval for minors and certificates of study that will streamline the license certification process for UMA graduates, as well as improve reciprocity with other states.

The approval process included an extensive self-study by UMA’s Education Program and a rigorous application process to the Maine Department of Education (MDOE). Additionally, UMA hosted a site review team from the MDOE in December 2019 resulting in the site team’s recommendation for approval to the Board of Education. Due to the pandemic, the final vote was delayed from April to July. On July 15, the board voted unanimously for approval.

State approval allows UMA graduates of the Education Program to be certified through institution recommendation rather than transcript analysis. State approval also eliminates the requirement for the Principles of Learning and Teaching exam and provides greater reciprocity for those graduates seeking to teach in other states.

The endorsements approved are in undergraduate minors and post-baccalaureate certificates of study for Early Elementary Education and Elementary Education, as well as minors in Secondary Education in the areas of English, life, physical science, social studies and mathematics.

