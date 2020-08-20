AUGUSTA — The University of Maine at Augusta (UMA) Education Program received State Board of Education approval for minors and certificates of study that will streamline the license certification process for UMA graduates, as well as improve reciprocity with other states.

The approval process included an extensive self-study by UMA’s Education Program and a rigorous application process to the Maine Department of Education (MDOE). Additionally, UMA hosted a site review team from the MDOE in December 2019 resulting in the site team’s recommendation for approval to the State Board of Education. Due to the pandemic, the final vote by the State Board of Education was delayed from April to July. On July 15, the Board voted unanimously for approval.

State approval allows UMA graduates of the Education Program to be certified through institution recommendation rather than transcript analysis. State approval also eliminates the requirement for the Principles of Learning and Teaching exam and provides greater reciprocity for those graduates seeking to teach in other states.

The endorsements approved by the Board of Education are in undergraduate minors and post-baccalaureate certificates of study for Early Elementary Education and Elementary Education, as well as minors in Secondary Education in the areas of English, Life, Physical Science, Social Studies and Mathematics.

“We are very excited for our graduates and the opportunities this approval by the Maine Board of Education will provide,” stated Cindy Dean, Associate Professor of Education and Coordinator of Teacher Education at UMA. “This certification allows our students to move more quickly into much needed teaching positions upon graduation.”

“This approval would not have happened without the dedication of our faculty and staff in the Education Program,” said UMA President Rebecca Wyke. “I am grateful for their efforts to provide our students with this opportunity.”

