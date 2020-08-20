Wilton Planning Board Agenda

7 p.m. Thursday, August 20

Item 1: Pledge of allegiance

Item 2: Review and consider adopting the minutes from the previous meeting, 7-16-2020

Item 3: Accessory building permit by Scott Blodgett to construct a 3rd 24’x60’ storage building at his property at 741 Main St. Table A2 Commercial Uses-Accessory Building >500 sq ft.

Item 4: Business Use Application by Dan Daigle has purchased Frechette’s Ski Doo snowmobile, ATV & power equipment business at 912 US 2 E and will continue that business with name change to Mountain Side Powersportss auto sales. Tax Map 28, lot 59, commercial zone. Table A2 Commercial Uses-Auto Repair/Sales.

Item 5: Business Use Application by Jeff Williams to operate a used auto sales business at 461 US 2 E. Prior business use at that location was auto sales. Tax Map 28, lot 59, commercial zone. Table A2 Commercial Uses-Auto Repair/Sales.

Item 6: Business Use Application by The Honey Comb Farm to relocate the medical caregiver to the adjacent building and install a medical per plant grow facility in the basement under both buildings.

844 US 2 E (tax map 34, lot 94, Commercial zone)

Table A2 Commercial Uses-Marijuana cultivation, indoor. This was tabled at the last meeting until after the town meeting and the vote on the marijuana ordinance.

Item 7: Continue deliberation on the following which would be placed on warrant for the Town Meeting which had been tentatively scheduled for August 10th:

Item 8: Permits issued in July & 1st week of August -refer to attached

Item 9: Election of officers

Item 10: Adjourn

