In response to Michael McClure’s letter (Aug. 12), I could not agree more. Democrats must rally and demand voter ID to prevent Donald Trump from stealing the 2020 election.
For far too long, Democrats have refused voter ID laws and, as a result, in 2016, “The Donald” was able to steal that election.
The public, through their legislators, must not let it happen again.
Benjamin Martin, Sabattus
